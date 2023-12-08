Orders of 1-2 Canadian Church Calendars are eligible for $5 shipping (within Canada) by Canada Post Lettermail*. This shipping option is available upon request to the eStore Customer Service Team.

Publisher: Anglican Church of Canada (2023)

Language: English (some French translations)

Size: 8.25” × 10.75”

Softcover: 28 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1551266473

***Calendars are expected to begin shipping by December 8, 2023 or sooner. The Anglican Church of Canada apologizes for the delay with this resource and aims to have calendars ready by September of the preceding year, going forward.***

Since 1906, the Canadian Church Calendar has been a useful and beautiful addition to the walls of homes, sacristies and offices across Canada. As has been the custom, the calendar includes a range of photos featuring beloved Anglican churches across the country. Additional details include notes on liturgical colours, saints’ days, important dates, previous and next month calendars on each page spread and more.

For a preview of the calendar, view a PDF at https://www.anglican.ca/2024-anglican-canadian-church-calendar-preview/.

All are welcome to submit photos for consideration in future Canadian Church Calendars. Visit the photo submission page on anglican.ca for more information.

* Note that while Lettermail service may be more economic than package delivery options, it does not include a guaranteed date of delivery, shipment tracking or delivery confirmation. The eStore is not responsible for delayed or lost orders sent through Lettermail.