Currently in production. The original expected ship date of the week of May 17 has been revised to May 26 , and will be confirmed closer to the ship date. Please provide your email address above to request notification of when this product becomes available to order.





Author: Anglican Church of Canada (compiler); Kenneth Hull (editor)

Hardcover: 344 pages

Publisher: Church Publishing (2022)

Language: English

ISBN-13: 978-1640652736

Size: 6” x 9"





Sing a New Creation is a collection of 174 hymns and songs and 50 service music items, complied as a resource for church across denominations and as a supplement to Common Praise (1998), the current hymn book of the Anglican Church of Canada. The publication contains new settings of liturgical texts found in the Book of Alternative Services, including prayer responses, gospel acclamations, Amens, and canticles, and features guitar chords where appropriate.





Designed for use in many congregations and musical traditions, this supplemental volume includes new hymns and songs that do not appear in Common Praise (1998), nor in any of the hymnals in the U.S. Episcopal Church. In addition to many traditional-looking hymns, Sing a New Creation includes: short songs, songs that can be taught and sung “paperlessly,” lead sheets, and songs from around the globe.